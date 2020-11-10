Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 6.7%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.35. 4,230,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,299,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493,325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 873,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 453,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.