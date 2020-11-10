Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 308.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,703,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at $56,551,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,751. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.