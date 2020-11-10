Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

