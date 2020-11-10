Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$476.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million.

AQN stock opened at C$20.96 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$4,698,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,935,166.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

