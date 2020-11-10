Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. On average, analysts expect Alithya Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

