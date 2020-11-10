Allen Investment Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

