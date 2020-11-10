Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

