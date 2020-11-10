Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 6.8%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,572,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,649,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. On average, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CEO Judson Hannigan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $36,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,081 shares of company stock worth $1,621,159. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

