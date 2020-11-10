Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 104,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 312,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,835,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.82 and a 200 day moving average of $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.