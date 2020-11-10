Allworth Financial LP Has $677,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,548.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,485.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

