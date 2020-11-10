Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

