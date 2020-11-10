Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.