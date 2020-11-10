Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

