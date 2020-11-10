Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.