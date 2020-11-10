Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,485.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

