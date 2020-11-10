Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $38.17 on Monday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

