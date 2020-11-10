Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (AIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million.

AIF opened at C$56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.00. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

In other Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$276,965.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$882,435.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

