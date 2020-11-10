ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $52.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ALXO opened at $46.59 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

