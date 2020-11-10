American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

