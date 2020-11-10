American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 110,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 152,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

