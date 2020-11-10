American International Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for American International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

American International Group stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,216,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

