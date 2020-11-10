Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $902.71 million, a PE ratio of 211.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,512 shares of company stock worth $132,094. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.