Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300,229 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

