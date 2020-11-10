Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE NVST opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.85 and a beta of 2.11.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.