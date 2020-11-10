Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Hologic by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

