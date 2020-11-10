Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

RBA opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,649. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 217.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

