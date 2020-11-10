Analysts Offer Predictions for Aduro Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.12.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

