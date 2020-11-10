Analysts Offer Predictions for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

