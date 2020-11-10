Analyzing Exicure (XCUR) and Its Peers

Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) is one of 762 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Exicure to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Exicure has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exicure and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $1.30 million -$26.30 million -3.57 Exicure Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.06

Exicure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exicure. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure -127.52% -24.26% -19.41% Exicure Competitors -3,244.20% -191.33% -30.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exicure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Exicure Competitors 7428 20202 38165 1542 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Exicure’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exicure beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing XCUR-FXN, an SNAÂ-based therapeutic candidate that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; and XCUR17, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha. It has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and license and development agreement with DERMELIX, LLC to research, develop, and commercialize its technology for the treatment of netherton syndrome. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

