Analyzing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 3 9 9 0 2.29

Diageo has a consensus target price of $143.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Diageo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.51 $1.25 billion $1.22 22.73 Diageo $14.82 billion 6.49 $1.78 billion $5.50 27.31

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diageo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diageo has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Diageo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company also offers its products under the Crown Royal, YenÃ¬ Raki, Shui Jing Fang, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, Buchanan's, J?B, Old Parr, Tanqueray No. TEN, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, Casamigos, Bundaberg, McDowell's No. 1, YpiÃ³ca, Lagavulin, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Windsor, Black&White, CÃ®roc, Ketel One vodka, and Talisker brands. It has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

