Analyzing XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nidec and XT Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 0 0 0 N/A XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nidec and XT Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $14.09 billion 4.67 $552.77 million $0.29 95.07 XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.90 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 5.34% 8.36% 3.87% XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42%

Summary

Nidec beats XT Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive, home appliances, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, and processing/inspection equipment. Nidec Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

