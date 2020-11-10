Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

In other Andrew Peller news, insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$120,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,509,801 shares in the company, valued at C$23,224,443.55. Also, Director John Edward Peller sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$83,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at C$502,777.55. Insiders sold 41,724 shares of company stock worth $385,941 over the last quarter.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

