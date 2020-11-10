Andritz’s (ADRZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Andritz stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

