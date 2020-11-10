Andritz’s (ADRZY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Andritz alerts:

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.