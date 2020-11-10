Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,020,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

