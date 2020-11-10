Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Apex has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $43,993.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

