Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.