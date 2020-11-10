ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $9.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. ARC Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.42.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.