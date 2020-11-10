Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.