Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

