Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASND stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $178.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.42.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

