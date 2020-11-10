AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 109.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,266,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

