Atento (ATTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATTO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.59. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

