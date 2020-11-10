Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

