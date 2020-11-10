Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.75.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.