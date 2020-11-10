Auto Prop Reit (APR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Auto Prop Reit to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.