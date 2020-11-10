AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (ACQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.03 million.

Get AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) alerts:

TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.41 on Tuesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$24.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.72. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

ACQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.