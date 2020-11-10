Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.71.

ALV stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.92. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 343,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

