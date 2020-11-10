Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $153.76 and last traded at $153.84. Approximately 979,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 893,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.66.

Specifically, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $427,103.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avalara by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

