B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.22). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

